Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Billion Position in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,398,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,089 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,234,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,311,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,113,000 after buying an additional 168,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HSBC by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after purchasing an additional 309,738 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in HSBC by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 365,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,223,000 after purchasing an additional 98,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 338,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 313,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $93.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $320.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.23). HSBC had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

More HSBC News

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

