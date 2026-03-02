Park Square Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Park Square Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $152.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.77. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $156.93. The stock has a market cap of $635.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

