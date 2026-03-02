Park Square Financial Group LLC Sells 23,115 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Park Square Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,115 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,566,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after buying an additional 382,650 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,386,000 after acquiring an additional 261,933 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,745,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 393,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.94 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $60.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.191 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

