Park Square Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV

Park Square Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,772 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 3.2% of Park Square Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGOV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 292.6% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,991,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.42 million, a PE ratio of -11,762.85 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF’s payout ratio is -46,694.65%.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation. LGOV was launched on Jan 22, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

