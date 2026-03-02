Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT):

2/28/2026 – Gilat Satellite Networks was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/14/2026 – Gilat Satellite Networks was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/12/2026 – Gilat Satellite Networks was upgraded by Freedom Capital from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/10/2026 – Gilat Satellite Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Gilat Satellite Networks was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/16/2026 – Gilat Satellite Networks was downgraded by Freedom Capital from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

Gilat Satellite Networks is a leading provider of satellite-based broadband connectivity solutions, specializing in the design, development and deployment of ground segment equipment and network services. The company’s core offerings include Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) modems and hub systems, network management software, and end-to-end satellite communication platforms. These technologies enable broadband Internet access, enterprise networking, and cellular backhaul in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, Gilat has established a track record of innovation in satellite communications.

