London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 40,856 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,000. Capital One Financial accounts for 0.6% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $195.26 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.03.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

In related news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,977. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

