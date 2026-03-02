Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Issues Earnings Results

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 170.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rathbones Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%.
Rathbones Group Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 2,265 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,374 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,108.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,926.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Trending Headlines about Rathbones Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Rathbones Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Statutory profit beat and buyback — Rathbones reported a stronger-than-expected 2025 statutory profit and flagged a share buyback that supports EPS and returns to shareholders; the stock reacted positively. Rathbones 2025 profit beats, shares jump 5% on buyback boost
- Positive Sentiment: Higher shareholder payout and upbeat outlook — Management raised the payout and described the outlook as sound, reinforcing confidence in near-term earnings and cash returns. Rathbones shares rise as ups payout amid profit growth; outlook sound
- Positive Sentiment: Integration of Investec IW&I completed — Management says the integration is now complete and has started contributing materially to profits and scale, improving operating leverage and client-advice capacity. Rathbones profits surge as Investec integration delivers
- Positive Sentiment: CEO strategy and long-term ambition highlighted — Coverage profiles the CEO’s expansion and efficiency plans (“quiet revolution”), which investors see as supportive of future growth and margin improvement. ‘Quiet revolution’ – Rathbones shares rise along with CEO’s ambition
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry movement of personnel — A former Rathbones executive was appointed chair at Beyond Advice Group; relevant to sector networking but unlikely to move Rathbones’ stock materially. Beyond Advice Group appoints former Rathbones exec as chair
- Negative Sentiment: Client outflows remain a headwind — Management is publicly outlining steps to stem outflows, which means revenue and margin pressure from net client flows remain risks until retention and new flows improve. Jonathan Sorrell outlines Rathbones’ strategy to stem outflows
Rathbones Group Company Profile
With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.
Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rathbones Group
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.