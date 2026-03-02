Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Issues Earnings Results

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 170.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rathbones Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Rathbones Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 2,265 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,374 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,108.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,926.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Trending Headlines about Rathbones Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Rathbones Group this week:

Rathbones Group Company Profile

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.