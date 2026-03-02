PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,358 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.42% of PDF Solutions worth $34,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,733,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 42,093 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Samjo Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 935,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 74.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 160,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $33.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,689.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company’s flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

