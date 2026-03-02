Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Stock Position Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Huron Consulting Group worth $31,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $141.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.13. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.13.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $441.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.57 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $29,051.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,287.41. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $84,385.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,455.09. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,458 shares of company stock worth $426,131. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

