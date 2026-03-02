Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.22% of YETI worth $31,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in YETI by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 287,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 82,048 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

YETI opened at $43.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $51.29.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $583.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.43 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.53%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $442,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,912.04. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on YETI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

