William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $42.92 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,292 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $42,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.59. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 7.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

