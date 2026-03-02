LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.1176.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Fermium Researc cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $57.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

