Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $10.92 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 92.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $916,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total value of $3,068,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,838,256.70. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $218,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,837,757.68. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,826 shares of company stock valued at $48,944,946. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

DoorDash stock opened at $176.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

