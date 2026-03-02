Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.5263.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th.

Shares of RPD opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $409.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 2.72%.The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rapid7 by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7’s offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

