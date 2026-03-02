AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,843 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.
AT&T News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and FY?2026 guidance: AT&T topped Q4 EPS and revenue expectations and issued FY2026 EPS guidance, which helped spark a post?earnings rally and has the stock up materially since the report. AT&T (T) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Positive Sentiment: Communications segment strength: management cited solid momentum in the Communications business (2025 revenues higher vs. 2024), supporting near?term revenue stability. T Benefits From Strong Communications Growth: Will it Sustain?
- Positive Sentiment: Fiber strategy validated: an Ookla award and related coverage highlight that AT&T’s fiber footprint is competitive where it exists, supporting the long?term broadband growth story. AT&T says Ookla fiber award validates strategy — ‘Where we have fiber, we win’
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell in February, reducing one source of downside pressure and signaling less bearish positioning ahead of further catalysts. (Internal short?interest update)
- Neutral Sentiment: NYC lawsuit settled: AT&T agreed to let shareholders vote on a workforce?diversity disclosure proposal, resolving litigation risk but increasing governance/disclosure obligations. AT&T settles New York City lawsuit over diversity proposal
- Negative Sentiment: $177M data?breach settlement: AT&T faces a material payout tied to a past breach, which is an earnings/CF headwind and a reminder of litigation exposures. AT&T settlement update: Payout for $177M data breach
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and balance?sheet cautions: analysts and MarketBeat flag overbought/RSI reversal risk, leverage concerns tied to recent acquisitions, and potential downside to moving averages — factors that have driven short?term pullbacks. AT&T’s Earnings Glow-Up Can’t Hide These Red Flags
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday weakness and relative underperformance vs. the Dow: coverage noted a recent pullback and longer?term lag versus the index, which may temper enthusiasm among momentum investors. Here’s Why AT&T (T) Fell More Than Broader Market
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
