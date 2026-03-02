AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,843 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

