iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996,262 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,797,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,486,000 after purchasing an additional 130,606 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,215,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,814,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $106.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $107.40. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

