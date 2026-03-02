Royce & Associates LP Sells 568,631 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568,631 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.83% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 19.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 879,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 756.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.52%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

