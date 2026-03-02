Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,934 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.61% of Brunswick worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 50.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brunswick by 103.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 38,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $3,312,304.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,472,388.64. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $435,239.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 39,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,481.20. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $79.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.39. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently -83.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Brunswick from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

