Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,933 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.12% of Artivion worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Artivion by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,250,000 after acquiring an additional 232,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Artivion by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 119,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Artivion by 40.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Artivion by 20.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 367,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 192.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 830 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $29,622.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 127,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,550,367.93. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 13,936 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $497,375.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 766,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,341,930.55. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 104,010 shares of company stock worth $4,197,721 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

