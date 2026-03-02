Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,598 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.42% of LSI Industries worth $24,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $673.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.34%.The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

LSI Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: LYTS) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

