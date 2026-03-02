Royce & Associates LP Has $25.85 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 491,571 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.25% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $25,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 250,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 63.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 135.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 3.9%

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -266.99 and a beta of 1.14. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $800.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.47 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.