Royce & Associates LP Sells 124,200 Shares of NPK International Inc. $NPKI

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.89% of NPK International worth $27,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NPK International during the third quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NPK International Stock Performance

NYSE:NPKI opened at $14.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.23. NPK International Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at NPK International

NPK International ( NYSE:NPKI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. NPK International had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $28,806.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 131,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,375.23. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NPK International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International, Inc (NYSE: NPKI) is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.

The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.

