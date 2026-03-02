Royce & Associates LP Has $28.38 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Ralph Lauren worth $28,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,407,000 after purchasing an additional 117,494 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.6% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $362.09 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.61 and a fifty-two week high of $389.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.44 and its 200 day moving average is $338.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Evercore set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $422.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.19.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

