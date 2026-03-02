Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,226 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance
GLD stock opened at $483.75 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $261.25 and a one year high of $509.70. The stock has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.53.
Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Safe?haven buying after joint U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran sent gold prices sharply higher, directly supporting GLD as investors shift into bullion exposure. Gold Climbs Above $5,400 on Haven Demand as Middle East Tensions Flare Up
- Positive Sentiment: Broader market risk?off (oil up, stocks down) is boosting demand for gold as a flight-to-safety asset, a primary reason GLD is higher today. Oil and Gold Jump, Stocks Slide as Conflict in Middle East Rocks Global Markets
- Positive Sentiment: Technical and macro commentators are forecasting continued upside for gold (multi?thousand dollar targets cited), which can reinforce momentum and ETF inflows into GLD. Gold Analysis: $6,000 in Sight, $8,250 as the Macro Crisis Target
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentaries and trade desks flag a rally in gold and oil after the strikes, raising the probability of further safe?haven flows into GLD. Wall Street Brunch: Oil, Gold Seen Rallying After Attacks On Iran
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note a bullish technical gap and upside targets, but these are conditional on geopolitics staying elevated; such forecasts can amplify moves but are not certain. Gold News: Gold Market Braces for Bullish Gap Opening as Safe-Haven Demand Surges
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming macro data (notably U.S. jobs) could shift risk sentiment quickly — a strong jobs print or calmer markets would reduce safe?haven flows and add volatility to GLD. First Light News: Macro Week Ahead – US Jobs Data on Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary urging measured responses to the crisis reminds investors that rallies can be reactive and short?lived; monitor flows and volatility rather than assuming a permanent regime shift. Expect Gold, Treasuries, and Other Safe Assets to Rise After Iran Attack. Why Investors Shouldn’t Panic.
- Neutral Sentiment: Company?specific news for junior miners (e.g., Pinnacle Silver & Gold) is largely irrelevant to GLD’s performance; GLD moves are dominated by macro and geopolitical flows. Pinnacle Silver and Gold CEO discusses progress at El Potrero project – ICYMI
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
