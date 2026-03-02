MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Bought by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $55,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,795.33.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,757.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,047.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,159.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,654.24 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.61 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.