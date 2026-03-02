Waterfall Asset Management LLC Invests $6.28 Million in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. Lineage accounts for approximately 0.7% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waterfall Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lineage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 110.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Lineage by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 76,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lineage by 590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,838 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at about $43,804,000.

Get Lineage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price target on Lineage in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lineage from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lineage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $42.18.

Lineage Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ LINE opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.23 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Lineage had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -490.70%.

About Lineage

(Free Report)

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.