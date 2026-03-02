Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,810 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.73% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $19,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $28,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,227.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, CEO Amanda M. Brock bought 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,025.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,761.20. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aj Teague acquired 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 106,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,835.45. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SEI opened at $49.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEI. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

