Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $18.78 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 337,562 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $18,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2,473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 950.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $80.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

