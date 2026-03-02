195,000 Shares in FrontView REIT, Inc. $FVR Acquired by Waterfall Asset Management LLC

Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. FrontView REIT comprises about 0.3% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waterfall Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of FrontView REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in FrontView REIT by 628.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the third quarter valued at $2,722,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the second quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the second quarter worth $682,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FrontView REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research raised FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FrontView REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

Shares of FVR stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $360.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. FrontView REIT had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FrontView REIT, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -390.91%.

FrontView REIT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 23.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FrontView REIT Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

