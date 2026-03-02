Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 31,062 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $79.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.2514 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.