William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 641,381 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,119,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,381 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.06% of Alignment Healthcare worth $36,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 92.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,413 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 79.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 429,703 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 44,452 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,920.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALHC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $3,688,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,652,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,352,614.09. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $618,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 997,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,568,419.45. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,125,938 shares of company stock valued at $41,799,570. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

