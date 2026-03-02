Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,432 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.85% of Victory Capital worth $36,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 2,131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 29.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 206.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $69.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $374.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.09 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCTR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Victory Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on VCTR

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.