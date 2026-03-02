PKS Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

PKS Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2972 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

