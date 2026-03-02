Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 412,513 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the January 29th total of 677,542 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,177,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,177,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enzolytics Stock Down 16.7%

OTCMKTS:ENZC opened at $0.00 on Monday. Enzolytics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Enzolytics Company Profile

Enzolytics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing immunotherapeutic treatments for infectious diseases. Its core platform employs proprietary peptide and monoclonal antibody technologies designed to target and neutralize viral pathogens. The company’s lead candidate, Investigator Therapeutic Vaccine-1 (ITV-1), is a 72-amino-acid peptide engineered to bind multiple HIV-1 strains and support immune response in affected individuals.

In addition to its HIV program, Enzolytics has leveraged its antibody discovery engine to develop broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibodies against coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

