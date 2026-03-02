Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in February

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 77,854 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the January 29th total of 116,891 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 154,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
About Desert Mountain Energy
Desert Mountain Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking lithium and geothermal resources in key basins of the western United States. With a strategic emphasis on sustainable technology and resource optimization, Desert Mountain Energy targets the growing demand for battery-grade lithium, a critical component in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, as well as geothermal power generation.
The company holds exploration and development leases across multiple Nevada projects, including Clayton Valley, home to North America’s only producing lithium brine operation, as well as the Big Smoky and Fish Lake Valley basins.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Desert Mountain Energy
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.