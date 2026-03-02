Royce & Associates LP Acquires 640,106 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 197.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 964,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,106 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.83% of Ameresco worth $32,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 99.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth $76,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 9,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameresco from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $536,155.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at $481,890.65. This trade represents a 52.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,645 shares of company stock worth $568,297. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16.

About Ameresco

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas?to?energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.