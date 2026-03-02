3,770 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Purchased by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4,442.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $430,089.66. Following the sale, the director owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,945.60. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $238.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $240.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.67.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

