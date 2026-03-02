Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,475,751 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.2084 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

