Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.03 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,966,991 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 80,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $3,776,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,069 shares of company stock worth $54,545,448. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $166.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $388.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.05. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.