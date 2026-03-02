River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $605,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 750.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $230,862,000 after buying an additional 896,271 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $171,960,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,482,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,292,016,000 after buying an additional 649,426 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $387.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.70. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $392.86.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $313.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on FedEx from $355.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.