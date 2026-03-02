River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $605,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 750.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $230,862,000 after buying an additional 896,271 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $171,960,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,482,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,292,016,000 after buying an additional 649,426 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $387.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.70. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $392.86.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $313.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on FedEx from $355.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.15.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX
Key Headlines Impacting FedEx
Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore published a bullish forecast signaling stronger price appreciation for FDX, supporting sentiment that earnings and cash flow will recover. Evercore Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co / Redburn raised FedEx’s price target to $371, providing analyst support that can prop up the stock amid headline volatility. Rothschild & Co Redburn Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $371.00
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights FDX as a long?term value pick, which may attract value investors given the company’s recent earnings beat and FY26 guidance. Why FedEx (FDX) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: FedEx is investing $250M in a dedicated parcel hub at Mumbai’s new airport — a tangible capex commitment to international growth and capacity in a high?growth market. FedEx invests $250M for dedicated parcel hub at new Mumbai airport
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/leadership visibility: Incoming FedEx Freight president & CEO John Smith will keynote ACT Expo, an investor?relevant forum for fleet/efficiency initiatives but not an immediate earnings driver. Incoming FedEx Freight President & CEO John Smith to Deliver Opening Keynote at ACT Expo 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Market note: coverage pieces flagged that FDX outperformed the broader market on recent sessions, a short?term technical positive but not a fundamental change. FedEx (FDX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
- Negative Sentiment: FedEx said it will pass any tariff refunds it receives back to customers and shippers — a move that could reduce any windfall cash benefit from successful refund claims and pressure margins/cash flow. FedEx vows to pass any tariff refunds it gets from U.S. on to customers
- Negative Sentiment: Legal and policy risk: FedEx has sued to recover tariffs it paid, joining hundreds of firms after the Supreme Court struck down the tariff orders; Treasury and regulators are pressing for clarity on how rebates get to end consumers — outcomes could create uncertainty over timing and net benefit of any recoveries. FedEx Says It Could Return Tariff Refunds to Customers
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.