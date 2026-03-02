Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,945,035 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945,035 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,681.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 594,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 560,755 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 856,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 112,023 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 333,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,505 shares during the period.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of VTEB stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.18.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
