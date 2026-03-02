Regents Gate Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 4,209 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.0%

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

NYSE PG opened at $166.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average is $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

