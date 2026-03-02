Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after buying an additional 3,454,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,979,255,000 after buying an additional 1,342,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,284,704,000 after buying an additional 325,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,918 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $7,976,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. This trade represents a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 534,898 shares of company stock worth $89,543,711. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $186.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.64. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $372.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Argus set a $203.00 price objective on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.36.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

