Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Issues Earnings Results

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports.
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance
Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.39. Apogee Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $84.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,172,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,308,726.45. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $133,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 298,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,786,766.10. The trade was a 85.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,885,100 shares of company stock worth $143,557,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APGE shares. UBS Group raised shares of Apogee Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research set a $137.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apogee Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor ROR?t, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating ROR?t activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.
The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral ROR?t inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
