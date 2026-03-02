Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Bought by Finemark National Bank & Trust

Finemark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 152.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $56.05 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

