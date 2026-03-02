The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,804,358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 231.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $539,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $856,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $245,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of DIS opened at $106.05 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.
Key Walt Disney News
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is partnering with OpenAI to deploy AI for franchise content and creativity and has reached a peace agreement with Florida authorities to move forward on large-scale expansion in the state — a potential long-term revenue and content lever if execution goes well. Disney’s AI Bet And Florida Expansion Reshape Parks And IP Story
- Positive Sentiment: Disney unveiled new 2026 attractions, refurbishments and guest experiences across its parks — planned capex that should help drive attendance, per-capita spending and merchandising opportunities. Disney unveils new attractions, refurbishments, and experiences for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: New park offerings aimed at families (e.g., Olaf-led drawing classes, new live experiences such as Goofy’s Mystery Tour) are incremental attendance drivers and low-risk ways to boost guest engagement and F&B/merch capture. Disney: New drawing classes will feature Olaf animatronic
- Neutral Sentiment: Profile pieces on CEO Josh D’Amaro highlight his mandate to navigate AI, revitalize Star Wars/Marvel and sustain park momentum — leadership clarity could be a catalyst, but results depend on execution over multiple years. Can New Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro Weather AI, Revitalize ‘Star Wars’ and Marvel and Save the Magic Kingdom?
- Neutral Sentiment: Kristina Schake’s planned departure as Chief Communications Officer is noted in coverage; leadership turnover in communications is watchable but not immediately material to cash flows. Disney’s AI Bet And Florida Expansion Reshape Parks And IP Story
- Negative Sentiment: Reports say Disneyland abandoned earlier plans for a Villains land, and related redevelopment discussions suggest scope changes and potential write-offs or delays — these can increase near-term capex volatility and push out expected returns. Disneyland abandoned plans for Disney Villains land, report says
- Negative Sentiment: Separately, reporting on a redeveloped — and reportedly expensive — Villains concept for Walt Disney World raises execution and cost-risk concerns that could pressure near-term capital planning and margins. Disney World’s Upcoming Villains Land Is Reportedly Being Redeveloped, And The New Plan Sounds Amazing (And Expensive)
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
