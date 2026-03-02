The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,804,358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 231.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $539,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $856,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $245,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $106.05 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

