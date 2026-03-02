Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,635,701 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635,701 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $49.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

