Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673,533 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

