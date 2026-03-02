Finemark National Bank & Trust Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Finemark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 279,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,949,000 after buying an additional 149,422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,486,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,642,000 after buying an additional 239,518 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 171,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $207.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

