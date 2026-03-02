Finemark National Bank & Trust Buys 18,460 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Finemark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,149,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,710,000 after acquiring an additional 361,707 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,630,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

